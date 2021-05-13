Central beats Onalaska in late-inning shootout, 6-5

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - Onalaska and Central each had winning conference records in the MVC prior to this Thursday afternoon matchup.

It was a scoreless, defensive duel through four innings featuring outstanding pitching and tremendous effort defensively. In the final three innings of the game the RiverHawks and Hilltoppers combined for 11 runs. Central came out on top, 6-5.

Central's Nicole Paulson and Jess Subera each went 2 for 4. The RiverHawks improve to 4-2 in the MVC.

Onalaska's Emerald Olson went 2 for 4, and Sidney Fillbach went 2 for 3. The Hilltoppers fall to a record of 4-3 in the MVC.