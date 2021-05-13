Colleges form alliance to support student-designed learning

A national alliance of six colleges and universities, to be announced Thursday afternoon, aims to address issues of retention, access and equity in higher education by teaching students to design solutions for what they find to be the most pressing problems. First piloted last summer at Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan, high school juniors and seniors tackled questions of how to navigate the transition to college and how to connect the school experience to the real world. Students who complete the program will be guaranteed admission to any of the partner schools.