Couple of quiet days ahead before you’ll be reaching for the umbrella

Only Jackson and Monroe counties remain under a Frost advisory this morning. Morning temperatures are cool but up to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday.

Plenty of sunshine with afternoon cloud development at times continues today. High temperatures could reach the 70-degree mark which hasn’t occurred since May 2nd.

Clear skies will last into Friday mid-morning/early afternoon. This will bring Friday’s high temperatures to near seasonal. Then once cloud cover increases this is when attention will turn over to the chance for rainfall.

The first chance for rainfall will arrive Friday evening into Saturday morning. The heaviest of the rain heads south, so accumulation will remain light. This will be a more nuisance rain event.

Time of sunshine will remain late Saturday evening and will return early Sunday. Yet, rain chances return before we round off the weekend. A low pressure system will pass to the south Sunday. This will bring another round of light showers into Monday morning.

This is all much-needed rainfall with Moderate Drought conditions across the Coulee Region. Yet, the few weekend rain chances will not fill the void we have.

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett