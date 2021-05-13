Driven by despair, Lebanese pharmacist looks to life abroad

BEIRUT, Lebanon (AP) — The shelves are bare at the Panacea pharmacy north of Beirut. Its 35-year-old owner is packing up her career, apartment and belongings before leaving Lebanon for a new life abroad. She and her husband are like countless other Lebanese, feeling trapped in the country’s frightening collapse and believing Lebanon has become unlivable. They are part of the latest wave of emigration in the small country’s modern history — driven by financial ruin, dysfunctional institutions, hyperinflation and rapidly rising poverty. Thousands have left since the economic and financial crisis began in late 2019. They are mostly doctors, engineers, pharmacists and bankers.