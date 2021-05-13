Duplex fire claims the lives of three dogs

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - No people were hurt in a Thursday night fire, but three dogs died as a result of the blaze.

La Crosse firefighters responded to 903 Tyler St., near the Gundersen Hospital complex around 6:45 Thursday evening. When they arrived, the department said they found smoke coming from the two-story duplex.

It took crews only minutes to extinguish the flames found inside, but the building still sustained moderate to heavy fire and heavy smoke damage.

The incident displaced two families that are being helped by the Red Cross. None of the residents were at home when it happened, but crews found the three dogs and unsuccessfully attempted to resuscitate them.

The cause remains under investigation.