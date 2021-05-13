Ex-cops in Floyd death claim witness coercion, harm of leak

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Attorneys for the three former Minneapolis officers awaiting trial in George Floyd’s death will be in court Thursday to argue pretrial motions.

The motions include a request that prosecutors be sanctioned following media reports that Derek Chauvin had planned to plead guilty a year ago. Another claims that prosecutors haven’t disclosed information about the alleged coercion of a witness — the Hennepin County medical examiner who testified about what was found in an autopsy of Floyd.

Thomas Lane, J. Kueng, and Tou Thao face trial in August on charges of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.