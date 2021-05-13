FC Dallas faces Minnesota United FC in Western Conference action

FC Dallas (1-1-2) vs. Minnesota United FC (1-4-0)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Minnesota United FC +117, FC Dallas +213, Draw +258; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: FC Dallas visits Minnesota United FC in Western Conference play.

Minnesota United FC went 9-5-7 overall and 5-1-3 at home a season ago. Minnesota United FC averaged 2.4 goals on 6.4 shots on goal per game last season.

FC Dallas finished 9-6-7 overall a season ago while going 2-5-3 on the road. FC Dallas scored 29 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 26.

The teams meet Saturday for the first time this season.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Minnesota United FC: Ike Opara (injured), Niko Hansen (injured), Bakaye Dibassy (injured), Nabi Kibunguchy (injured).

FC Dallas: Jesus Ferreira (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.