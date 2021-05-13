G-E-T school board makes unanimous decision to keep mask mandate for the last two weeks of school

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School Board decided to maintain the mask requirement inside public school buildings for the remainder of the school year during Thursday night's rescheduled meeting.

The board moved the location to the Performing Arts Center entryway to accommodate community members who wore a mask and those who chose not to. Those choosing not to wear masks were separated by a glass door with a microphone in their room.

Anyone who wanted to speak was allowed to do so. All of the students who spoke at the meeting spoke in favor of keeping the mask mandate so that no unforeseen positive COVID-19 cases could potentially cancel their graduation ceremony.

"My mom was hospitalized for two days," One student said. "I'm not going to lie I had a lot of anxiety about receiving a very scary telephone call. So for people to just dis-acknowledge the fact that 'Oh if you feel unsafe stay at home,' You know? 'If you don't feel safe because I'm not wearing my mask then stay home,' It's kind of ridiculous."

"We are now going on seven months of this infringement on our personal liberties," One parent said. "As all of Wisconsin understands Governor Evers' overreach with continued mask mandates was struck down by the supreme court of Wisconsin. The school board members are employees of the state. We are on state property. Why are we not following the constitution of Wisconsin?"

The school board disagreed and said that state laws allow them to choose whether masks should be required inside district buildings.

The board said under these mitigation practices zero students or staff tested positive April or May and because of this they're keeping everything in place until school ends on June 3.

Board members said that vaccines are key to making their decision for the fall and once every student has the option to get vaccinated, they would reassess the mask mandate.

The board also announced that the school would partner with Gundersen Health System for a vaccine clinic hosted at the school. They did not announce a date yet.