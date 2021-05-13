Get up close and personal with cows at Monroe Co. Dairy Breakfast

SPARTA, Wis. (WXOW) - The Monroe County Dairy Breakfast returns next month after being postponed by the pandemic.

This year, the community will celebrate the event's 40th anniversary. MDS Dairy Farm will host the breakfast on June 5th from 7:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

The breakfast gives people a chance to enjoy a nice meal, learn more about where their food comes from, and meet their local farmers.

"I think it's good to get inside and behind the walls and see truly how we take care of animals and how important they are to us," said owner Phil Mlsna.

He added that it's a 24/7, 365-day job where his over 30 employees work each day to keep the over 2,000 cows thriving.

"We want people to get a grasp of the importance of agriculture and how it affects our area because it is diminishing," said Mlsna.

You can also catch an antique tractor display, horse-drawn wagon rides, and more animal education.

The menu for the morning will be ham & cheese omelets, pancakes, Culver's strawberry sundaes, donut holes, cookies, toast, cheese, coffee, and milk.

The cost is $5 per person, $3 for age 6-10, and free for kids under 5. The address for the 400 acre farm is 9314 Kansas Ave., Sparta, WI.