Hawaii man sentenced to supervision over Utah cyberstalking

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Hawaii man who pleaded guilty to cyberstalking a Utah family by sending more than 500 people to their house for unwanted services including food deliveries and prostitutes has been sentenced to three years of supervision. Loren Okamura was also ordered to adhere to strict limitations on internet use during a video hearing Thursday. The 45-year-old Okamura apologized for his actions. He says he was suffering from depression after his wife died. Prosecutors have called his actions an “extreme” example of the darker and seedier side of modern technology.