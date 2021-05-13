Health department says it’s too soon to get rid of mask mandate in school

WHITEHALL, Wis. (WXOW) - The Trempealeau County Health Department said it's too soon to make masks optional for students in the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau School District.

Since students between the ages of 12 and 15 only became eligible for the vaccine on Thursday, they are not fully vaccinated yet.

The new CDC guidelines do not apply to those who are not fully vaccinated.

Some parents in the G-E-T community want the school board to make the mask mandate a choice for kids and their parents.

These parents attended Monday night's school board meeting and conflict between the board members and parents caused the board to reschedule the meeting on Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

"Because we haven't reached community immunity with 70-80% of our population being vaccinated we can't really take away all of these measures quite yet," Trempealeau County Health Dept. public information officer Kaila Baer said. "We really need to have more people vaccinated in order to reduce some of these measures."

Baer said only 42.8% of Trempealeau County residents completed their vaccine series as of Thursday.

She said making masks a choice at schools is still too risky and could cause COVID-19 spread and closure.