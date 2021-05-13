Jokic scores 31 points; Nuggets beat Timberwolves 114-103

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Nikola Jokic scored 16 of his 31 points in the first quarter and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-103 on Thursday night. JaVale McGee had 12 points and 13 rebounds, and Vlatko Cancar scored a career-high 14 points off the bench for Denver. Denver sits No. 4 in the Western Conference, a game behind the Los Angeles Clippers for third. Anthony Edwards scored 18 of his 29 points in the third quarter for Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns added 20 points and 11 rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell had 17 points.