La Crosse’s Special Fester among one of the first children to receive the Pfizer vaccine

ONALASKA, Wisc. (WXOW) - Gundersen Health System began vaccinating children 12 to 15 with the Pfizer vaccine after approval from the FDA, CDC and DHS.

Currently, the two-dose Pfizer vaccine is the only one that has been approved for children ages 12 to 15.

Among the first children in our area to receive the Pfizer vaccine was Danielle Lass, who was previously the Oktoberfest Special Fester.

Danielle was full of smiles and joy after receiving her first dose. She and her family shared their excitement and remarked that, thanks to the vaccine, soon she can return to a sense of normalcy.

Gundersen Health System offers walk-in vaccine appointments for all ages at the Gundersen Onalaska location from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Additional locations will offer walk-in appointments as well. Please call the following vaccination locations for walk-in availability.

Gundersen Boscobel Area Hospital and Clinics: (608) 375-4144

Gundersen Moundview Hospital and Clinics: (608) 339-3331

Gundersen St. Joseph's Hospital and Clinic: (608) 489-8280, option 1

Gundersen Tri-County Hospital and Clinics: (715) 538-4355

Gundersen Palmer Hospital and Clinics: (563) 422-3817

You can also schedule an appointment or your child by calling (608) 775-6829. As a reminder, all children under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian in order to receive the vaccination.

For more information on the Pfizer vaccination for children at Gundersen Health System, you can visit here.

