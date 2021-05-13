LADCO asks businesses to take survey

LA CROSSE COUNTY, Wis. (WXOW) - The La Crosse Area Development Corporation wants local businesses to share with them how they're weathering the pandemic.

LADCO asks business owners to take part in a survey to help them gauge the business climate in La Crosse County. They plan to share the data with municipal leaders to help guide future assistance.

The survey focuses on common indicators of economic health like:

1.) Employment rate comparisons: pre-covid vs current

2.) Impacts of global economic conditions/travel bans

3.) Anticipated sales growth

4.) New product/market destinations

5.) Supporting infrastructure

The survey is due by May 31 at 5 p.m. Businesses interested in contributing can click here to take the survey.