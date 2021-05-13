Mild weather is returning.

Slow warming trend…

It was another beautiful afternoon with highs in the 60s to lower 70s, despite development of clouds. They stopped short of producing any rainfall.

Mild through the weekend…

Highs for the next few days will be into the middle 60s to near 70 degrees, but even more warming will start early next week with highs expected to reach into the middle and upper 70s. There’s even a chance to reach 80 degrees in a few locations.

Shower chances from late Friday and into Sunday…

A more active weather pattern will take shape heading into the weekend and for early next week. So far there are no indications of significant rainfall, but we will certainly keep an eye on the many variables to consider. Another shot at rainfall will develop starting Wednesday of next week. Deficits are growing so we certainly need the moisture.

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden