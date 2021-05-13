Milwaukee Bucks add guard Elijah Bryant to their roster

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Bucks have signed guard Elijah Bryant. The 6-foot-5 Bryant has spent the last two seasons playing in Israel. He averaged 10.9 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 47% for Maccabi Tel Aviv this season. The 26-year-old Bryant was undrafted in 2018 after averaging 18.2 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists in his junior season at BYU. He averaged 14.3 points and 23.3 minutes for a Bucks’ summer league team in 2019. Milwaukee’s addition of Bryant comes a day after the Bucks announced they had requested waivers on forward Rodions Kurucs.