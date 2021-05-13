More local options with Pfizer vaccine for children

La Crosse, Wis. - (WXOW) - Mayo Health Systems began their vaccination of children ages 12 to 15 against the COVID-19 virus. The expanded age group comes with the recent FDA, CDC and DHS approval of the Pfizer vaccine with it's two doses protocol.

Some parents have already made appointments for their children. The vaccination clinic at 10th and Market Street saw several 7th graders and older receiving their first vaccine dose.

"I can tell all the other kids at school how it feels to be vaccinated," said West Salem 7th grader David Elsen. "It's really not that bad and it's good for everybody. It will help out a lot." he added.

Mayo Health also announced this week they will continue their neighborhood vaccine clinics through the Boys and Girls Club in La Crosse. The next clinic is scheduled to take place at the Erickson Club on Thursday, May 20th. The hours run from 2 until 6 p.m.

The Mayo clinic at 10th and Market continues to take vaccination appointments as well as walk-ins.