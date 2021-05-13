Number of damaging fires in Los Angeles homeless camps grows

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Authorities say fires linked to homeless tents and camps are raising concerns in Los Angeles, where they claimed seven lives last year and caused tens of millions of dollars in damage to nearby businesses. The Los Angeles Times says the Fire Department handled 24 such fires a day in the first quarter of this year. Blazes linked to homeless tents and camps now account for more than half of all fires the department responded to. Nearby residents and homeowners are expressing concern to city officials, who say court rulings are limiting their ability to remove hazardous campsites.