Omni Center vaccine clinic now open to 12-15 year olds

ONALASKA, Wis. (WXOW) - A weekend vaccination clinic opens up to allow 12-15 year olds the opportunity to get the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Vang Council of La Crosse, along with the La Crosse County Health Department and other organizations, have scheduled the clinic for Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Onalaska Omni Center.

Now that the federal vaccine advisory committee recommended the vaccine, the clinic offers the opportunity for those as young as 12 to get vaccinated.

To schedule an appointment or receive more information on Saturday’s clinic at the Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Road, Onalaska, call 608-785-6240, or email covid19@lacrossecounty.org. As an alternative, parents of 12 to 15-year-olds can schedule appointments at the Community Based

Vaccine Site at UW-La Crosse by signing up at vaccinate.wi.gov