One injured after two-car accident outside of De Soto

TOWN OF WHEATLAND, Wis. (WXOW) -- One person is injured after a two-car crash at the intersection of Battle Hollow Rd and Highway 35 near De Soto.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Department said at approximately 9:41 p.m., May 12th Dannie Turner, age 60 of La Crosse, was operating a street sweeper when a vehicle operated by Richard Logan, age 71 of Greenfield pulled out in front of him. Turner could not avoid the collision and both vehicles struck.

When Vernon County deputies arrived, Turner's street sweeper was overturned with Turner trapped inside. The other vehicle was not at the scene, but was later located 1/2 mile south of the accident. A passenger in Logan's vehicle was identified as Michael Colson, age 73 of Cedarburg, WI.

Wheatland Fire extricated Turner from the vehicle and he was transported with injuries by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health System. Logan and Colson reported no injuries from the accident.

According to Sheriff John Spears, alcohol appears to be a factor in the accident.

Richard Logan was taken into custody and is facing tentative charges of Injury by Intoxicated use of a Motor Vehicle. Formal charges will be sought by the Vernon County District Attorney's Office.