Pleasant Hill stadium latest approved in Des Moines metro

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (AP) — The Pleasant Hill City Council has approved site plans for a new multimillion-dollar stadium — the latest in a spate of such facility plans across the Des Moines metro area. WHO-TV reports the proposed 6,200-seat Pleasant Hill multi-use stadium would be used by Southeast Polk High School football and soccer teams, and plans include a state-of-the-art locker room, rooftop plaza and a pedestrian underpass entrance. It would join other facilities, such a 6,000-seat, nearly $9 million stadium building in Johnston in 2017 and a just-built stadium complex at Waukee Northwest High School that includes two tennis courts, two baseball and two softball fields for a $22 million total.