RiverHawks swarm Spartans with early runs, Central wins 8-5

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Central RiverHawks hosted the Sparta Spartans in MVC baseball action at Copeland Park on Thursday evening.

Sparta jumped out to a 1-run lead in the top of the 1st, but Central quickly overcame the deficit with insurance. Central's Andrew Johnson had a 2-out, 2-RBI triple in the bottom of the 2nd to make it 3-1 Central.

Central went on to add more runs through multiple methods. A squeeze play ran successfully, and a drop-third strike which allowed a runner to advance to home. The RiverHawks added to their lead until it was 8-1.

Sparta provided a scare to the Central fans in the top of the 7th. Tye Klass connected with a monster home-run which flew well over the left field wall. The game became 8-5, but Central successfully stopped the rally.

The RiverHawks defeat the Spartans, 8-5.

Central's Andrew Johnson had 2 hits for 3 RBIs. Daylin Haney and Hunter Hess each had 2 hits as well.