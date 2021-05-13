Rock legend Alice Cooper to auction off Andy Warhol artwork

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — An Andy Warhol canvas found years ago in the garage of rocker Alice Cooper could become the highest selling artwork ever in Arizona. The music legend, who has a home in metro Phoenix, announced Thursday that he would auction off “Little Electric Chair.” It will be up for bidding on Oct. 23 at an auction organized by the Larsen Gallery in Scottsdale. The gallery estimates it could fetch anywhere from $2.5 million to $4.5 million. The red acrylic and silkscreen on canvas was part of Warhol’s “Death and Disaster” series between 1964 and 1965. Cooper says the artwork was a birthday gift in the 1970s from a girlfriend who was friends with Warhol.