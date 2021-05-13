Salvation Army Thrift Store Hosts National Salvation Army Week Event

LA CROSSE, Wisc.(WXOW)- The oldest thrift store in La Crosse is celebrating National Salvation Army Week.

This Thursday, Friday and Saturday anyone who makes a purchase at the store will be entered in to a drawing for coupons to use on their next visit to the thrift store.

The Salvation Army Thrift Store, located at 727 Copeland Ave. in La Crosse sells clothing, bedding, furniture, and other items to help support our community. In addition to providing funds for the community the store also provides funds for the Salvation Army emergency shelter in town.

In 2020 alone, the thrift store provided an equivalent of over $32,000 worth of items to those in need.

Jeremiah Conca, thrift store manager commented on what he believes is the importance of the thrift store.

"This thrift store is so important to the community because it's the community helping the community, so all the donations that come here to the thrift store stay here in the La Crosse community to help the La Crosse community."

The thrift store is open Monday through Friday from 9am to 6pm and Saturday 9am to 5pm.

For more information on Salvation Army and other ways to donate, visit here.