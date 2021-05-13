“Second Amendment Sanctuary” resolution spurs controversy

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY (WQOW) – A proposed resolution to make Trempealeau County a “Second Amendment Sanctuary” is spurring major controversy among community members.

A “Second Amendment Sanctuary” is essentially a symbolic resolution that would protect community members’ right to bear arms, should a government body ever attempt to revoke that right.

At the Law Enforcement and Emergency Management Committee Meeting held in Whitehall, several dozen community members made their voices heard on this proposed resolution. Some of those voices raised in pitch, as things grew heated in the small county board room.

“I read that letter and I was appalled, absolutely appalled, that those that signed that letter claim to be ministers of the gospel,” said Pastor Larry Hoekstra of Osseo Community Church. “It was despicable.”

Hoekstra was referencing an open letter that was published by Pastor Peter Jonas of Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Whitehall.

In the editorial, Pastor Jonas, alongside over 20 clergy members, laid out their concerns regarding the resolution brought forth by the Trempealeau County Associated Rod and Gun Clubs that would make the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary.

“As Christians, we really think about, ‘How do I help my neighbor?’ and we think about the freedom that Christ has given us is not the freedom to simply assert our rights over other people, it is the freedom to live for our neighbor,” Jonas said.

Many residents, both for and against the resolution, spoke during Wednesday’s hearing. While the separation of church and state was brought up by some, discussions ultimately returned to what is considered morally wrong and right as it’s written in the Bible.

“All of this rhetoric about protecting my rights,” Jonas said. “My right to take another person’s life, my right to threaten another person in that way…that is absolutely foreign to the Bible.”

“None of those things will affect what’s going on in our world, for out of the heart flows murders and things of that nature and they will not be stopped by having a resolution or not resolution,” Hoekstra said. “But I believe that this resolution is absolutely important for us to maintain and pass because we need to protect ourself from the growing apostasy that is not only in our churches but in our world.”

While it’s impossible to summarize the views of every person that spoke on Wednesday, the general consensus was this: those for the resolution are not looking to change any laws, but rather preserve a right that already exists…. Those against the resolution cited the increasing number of mass shootings in America, explaining they are wary this proposal will hinder gun reform efforts.

Everyone that spoke, regardless of their stance on the matter, said they are not against guns; the debate, however, came from how those guns are used.

Committee members ultimately voted 4 to 1 to advance this resolution to the full county board for consideration. A two-hour public comment period followed by a vote will be held at a special county board meeting in June.