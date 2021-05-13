Sen. Baldwin blames Trump election lie for stalled election reform bill

(WXOW) - Senate Democrats are struggling to find support for their 800 plus page election and campaign finance bill.

Most recently, West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin said he would not support the For The People Act and support the John Lewis Voting Act instead.

The legislation would mandate 15 days of early voting, allow same-day voter registration, and require disclosure of campaign contributions among other things.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin said she thinks some Republicans still believe in former President Trump's conviction that the election was rigged.

"There are too many on the Republican side of the aisle who have either remained silent in the wake of the big lie of Donald Trump or who are beholden and won't speak out and do the right thing," said Sen. Baldwin.

GOP leaders say the bill would give Democrats too much power in overhauling election law.

Sen. Baldwin countered that this legislation would set some national standards as legislators in several states work to put what she sees as more restrictive voting practices in place.

The Senate Rules Committee voted to a 9-9 gridlock along party lines for the bill. The full Senate has yet to take up the bill.