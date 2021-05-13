Stocks rise after three days of losses, Bitcoin drops 11%

Stocks were posting strong gains in early trading Thursday, following three days of losses and the biggest one-day drop in the S&P 500 since February. The three major stock market indexes were all up 1% or more. Technology stocks, which were hurt hard earlier in the week, were among the bigger gainers in early trading. Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Amazon were all up 1% or more. The price for Bitcoin plunged 11% after billionaire Elon Musk changed his position on the digital currency, citing the environmental impact. He said Tesla Motors would no longer accept Bitcoin as payment for its cars.