Trempealeau County dairy farmers deliver products to nursing home workers

GALESVILLE, Wis. (WXOW) - The Trempealeau County Dairy Farmers organized a dairy products drop off for staff at Marinuka Manor on Thursday.

Ettrick dairy farmers Annaliese and Tom Wegner delivered the products on behalf of the Trempealeau County Dairy Farmers.

"It's a great way to thank the people that keep our family members healthy and safe and it gets dairy products into people's hands which as dairy farmers, that's what we want," said Annaliese Wegner.

Dawn Washburn, a social worker at Marinuka Manor, said the gesture brought tears to the eyes of many staff members. She said the last year has been more than they can even explain, so they are trying to look forward rather than look back.

"It was really difficult but we are doing so much better now," said Washburn. "We have been able to open up with guidelines. We follow the guidelines and families are able to come in which is a blessing to us."

Washburn said they have a 90% vaccination rate for residents and staff which gives them a lot of comfort. She said getting through the last year has given them a lot of comfort.

Having local farmers donate dairy products, Washburn said means so much.

"It can bring tears to my eyes because that means they are thinking of us and they know what everyone went through this past year," said Washburn. "They are supporting us. They care. It really just makes us feel proud almost and grateful."

As they are trying to look forward, she said they want their old normal back rather than a new normal.

"I think we are getting closer. We just want to be able to be open and enjoy company with our families and residents and have less worry," said Washburn.

Washburn said the community support has been fantastic and they feel uplifted and supported so they are grateful for that.

"Internally it just feels great. We don't feel so alone," said Washburn.