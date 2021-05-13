Virus, Mideast turmoil stifles Eid al-Fitr celebrations

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Muslims are celebrating Eid al-Fitr in a subdued mood for a second year as the COVID-19 pandemic again forces mosque closings and family separations on the holiday marking the end of Ramadan. Indonesia and Malaysia banned the traditional Eid homecoming for a second year, fearing another virus spike linked to a major public holiday. Indonesia also urged people to pray from home and mosques in high-risk areas were closed. In the embattled Gaza Strip, the call to prayer echoed over pulverized buildings and heaps of rubble as Israeli warplanes continued to pound the territory in the worst outbreak of violence since the 2014 war. Hamas, the Islamic militant group ruling Gaza, urged the faithful to pray at home.