Walz to lift Minnesota mask mandate

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) — Addressing the state Thursday evening, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz said he’ll sign an order to rescind the state’s mask mandate.

The change follows guidance earlier Thursday from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that eases indoor mask guidance for fully vaccinated people. It allows them to safely stop wearing masks inside in most scenarios.

The CDC also says it is now not recommending vaccinated people wear masks outdoors in crowds.

While the state’s mandate is being lifted, the governor’s office says the existing face covering guidance for schools and child care settings, will remain in effect.