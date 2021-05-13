Weary Gaza marks Muslim feast as violence spreads in Israel

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Weary Palestinians prepared for a somber feast Thursday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. Gaza braced for more Israeli airstrikes and communal violence raged across Israel after weeks of protests and violence in Jerusalem. The latest outburst of Mideast violence has reached deeper into Israel than any since the 2000 Palestinian intifada, or uprising. Arab and Jewish mobs have been rampaging through the streets in towns across Israel, savagely beating people and torching cars. The last three wars between Israel and Gaza’s militant Hamas rulers were largely confined to the impoverished and blockaded Gaza and Israeli communities on the frontier.