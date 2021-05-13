White House to invest $7+ Billion to hire, train public health workers

White House to invest $7+ Billion to hire, train public health workersUpdated
(CNN) — The Biden administration is earmarking $7 Billion to hire tens of thousands of workers in the fight against COVID-19 and possible future diseases.
Thursday, the White House announced that the government will invest nearly $4.5 Billion to hire more disease specialists. That is expected to help over-stretched state public health departments.
The rest of the money will go to preparing for future pandemics and creating a new program to modernize the public health workforce.
The funds will come from the $1.9 Trillion coronavirus relief package, which Congress passed in March.