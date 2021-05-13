Wisconsin DHS taking steps to address stalling vaccine rates

MADISON (WKOW) — Vaccination rates in Wisconsin have stalled. In the past ten days, the percentage of Wisconsinites who have received at least one dose increased by just a little over one percent.

Six weeks ago, the state saw a single day high of more than 92,000 doses administered — just over 20,000 were administered on Tuesday.

Wisconsin Department of Health Services is unable to pin the cause on any one factor but is taking different approaches to address issue — including pop up clinics at shopping centers and bars.

“Now, as we say, the hard part begins. Which is, we find a lot of different, creative ways to do pop-up clinics, to bring vaccine to where people are at.” said WI DHS Deputy Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk. “I hope we have a vaccination center at State Fair and at every county fair.”

One reporter asked Governor Tony Evers during Wednesday’s press briefing whether it’s possible the state would consider paying people to get the vaccine at some point. He couldn’t rule it out.