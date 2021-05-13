Wisconsin Update: 24K more residents now done with getting vaccine

MADISON, Wis. (WXOW) - New data released on Thursday by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services showed another 24,000 people are now finished getting vaccinated against COVID-19.

Data from Wednesday showed 2,239,412 people, or 38.5 percent of the state's population, are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The numbers said that 2,606,559 people or 44.8 percent of residents in the state have received at least one dose of the vaccine according to DHS.

In Western Wisconsin to date, 122,882 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine. It equates to 44.8 percent of the total number of people in Western Wisconsin. 109,745, or 40 percent, have completed the vaccine series.

The DHS figures show that 59,980 people or 50.8 percent of residents of La Crosse County have had at least one dose of the vaccine. 53,265 people in La Crosse County or 45.1 percent completed the vaccine series according to the state.

In other counties, these are the percentages for the population completing the series of COVID vaccinations: Monroe: 30.7 percent, Vernon: 37.2 percent, Trempealeau: 42.8 percent, and Jackson: 31.7 percent.

Find more about COVID-19 vaccine distribution here.

DHS said there were 18 more deaths in the state from COVID-19 reported on Thursday. The number of deaths in the state from the virus is 6,953.

One of the deaths is in Crawford County. DHS lists it as the 18th death from the virus. It is the first COVID death in that county since February 4.

Deaths for each day are reported by DHS HERE.

76 people were hospitalized in the past day as well.

With the addition of 458 cases, there's now been a total of 604,883 cases since the beginning of the pandemic. Another 4,563 tests came back negative.

Of all positive cases reported, 590,014 or 97.6 percent, are considered recovered.

(CLICK HERE FOR THE FULL DHS DASHBOARD)

The Department of Health Services dashboard shows the seven-day average of positive tests. (CHART)

DHS now has a county-level dashboard to assess the COVID-19 activity level in counties and Healthcare Emergency Readiness Coalition regions that measure what DHS calls the burden in each county. View the dashboard HERE.

Information from DHS now provides a breakdown of their data in a new interactive map. It can show users' data by county, municipality, school district, or zip code. Find the map here.

Here is a look at the regional numbers from the DHS update (numbers in parenthesis indicate increase/decrease in cases/deaths from the day before):

County Cases 7-Day Avg. Deaths Buffalo 1,364 1.43 7 Crawford 1,722 (+1) 1.86 18 (+1) Grant 4,911 (-1) 2.14 85 Jackson 2,634 (+4) 1.43 26 La Crosse 12,794 (+11) 8.86 87 Monroe 4,548 (+5) 3 37 Trempealeau 3,543 (+1) 1.29 42 Vernon 1,925 (+1) 1.71 44

*DHS occasionally adjusts numbers when information shows that a case or cases may be from another county.

7-Day Average is per 100,000 people. Figures compiled by the WI. Dept. of Health Services or county health departments.

Find additional COVID-19 coverage here.