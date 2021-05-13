Wisconsin veterans homes would get $10 million boost

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin veterans homes would have a $10 million emergency fund they could tap for future emergencies, like a pandemic or natural disaster, under a proposal approved by the Legislature’s budget committee. The Republican-authored plan approved unanimously Thursday will be included in the state budget the full Legislature will consider this summer. It must also be signed by Gov. Tony Evers before becoming law. Republicans say the money would be available for the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs to use at their discretion. The department is in charge of three veterans homes in the state that is home to about 1,000 people.