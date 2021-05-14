Biden cancels Trump’s planned ‘Garden of American Heroes’

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has put the kibosh on his predecessor’s planned “National Garden of American Heroes.” He also revoked former President Donald Trump’s executive orders aimed at social media companies’ moderation policies and branding American foreign aid. In an executive order of his own on Friday, Biden abolished the Trump-formed task force to create the new monument, which the former president proposed last year. It was to have featured sculptures of dozens of American historical figures, including presidents, athletes and pop culture icons, envisioned by Trump as “a vast outdoor park that will feature the statues of the greatest Americans to ever live.”