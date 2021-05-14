Bill Maher taping canceled after host’s positive virus test

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A taping of Bill Maher’s weekly HBO show was canceled after the host tested positive for COVID-19. HBO said in a statement that Maher was fully vaccinated and is “asymptomatic and feels fine.” HBO says no other staff or crew members have tested positive. The taping of Friday’s episode of “Real Time with Bill Maher” will be rescheduled. Guests were set to include astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson and podcast host Dan Carlin. HBO says Maher was tested as part of the Los Angeles production’s weekly protocol for staff, adding that “every precaution” is taken in accordance with safety guidelines.