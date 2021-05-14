Brewers announce more tickets available as stadium expands capacity

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- The Milwaukee Brewers announced the dates for single-game ticket sales following the news that American Family Field will open to full capacity next month.

The team announced the dates of ticket sales in a press release Friday.

For games scheduled today through Thursday, May 27 – tickets are now on sale.

For games scheduled Monday, May 31 through Wednesday, June 16 – tickets will go on sale Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m.

For games scheduled Friday, June 25 through Sunday, September 26 – tickets will go on sale Friday, June 4 at 10 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased on the Brewers' website.

The team recently announced that it will again welcome fans to American Family Field up to the venue's full capacity.

More than 40,000 fans will be able to attend home games beginning June 25.