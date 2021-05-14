Caledonia baseball with a defining win over Viroqua

LA CROSSE, (WXOW) - The Caledonia Warriors and the Viroqua Blackhawks played at Copeland park on Friday.

The Warriors defeated the Blackhawks, 13-3.

Caledonia's, Austin Klug batted 3 for 5.

Viroqua was the pre season number one team in the state in division three. The Blackhawks have now lost two straight.

The Warriors improve to 12-2 and will host La Crescent on Monday, May 17th.

The Blackhawks fall to 7-4 and will play Hillsboro on Saturday, May 15th.