Diana Taurasi hits 3 with 1.1 left, Mercury beat Lynx 77-75

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Diana Taurasi made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left to give the Phoenix Mercury a 77-75 victory over the Minnesota Lynx on Friday night. Taurasi made just two of her first 12 field goals before hitting the winner in the opener for both teams. The officials stopped play after Taurasi’s basket because the clock inadvertently stopped at 6.8 seconds when Minnesota turned it over. Following a lengthy delay, the Lynx inbounded it at half court but were not able to get off a shot before the buzzer. Skylar Diggins-Smith led Phoenix with 18 points, Brittney Griner had 17 points and 12 rebounds and Taurasi finished with 14 points. Aerial Powers, in her first game with Minnesota, scored 18 points.