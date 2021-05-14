Federal trial set for August for 3 ex-cops in Floyd’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Three former Minneapolis police officers who are charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights are scheduled to be arraigned in federal court in July, with a trial date set for August. Thomas Lane, J. Kueng and Tou Thao are scheduled to be arraigned on civil rights violations on July 14 in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis. Their trial date has been set for Aug. 2. They are charged along with Derek Chauvin, who has already been convicted on state counts of murder and manslaughter. It wasn’t immediately clear why Chauvin is not part of this scheduling order, but he has not yet made an initial appearance on the federal charges.