Finding the right day care center for your child could take time

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- For parents with young children, picking the right daycare is a major decision.

Once that decision is made, the waiting game can start. That was the case for one Rothschild mother of three.

"Had I known that it would've taken so long, I would say my suggestion to parents is that if you're thinking about maybe somewhere down the line you'd like your child to be in a care center, get them on that list as soon as possible," said Kallie Allman.

Another challenge Allman faced was the pandemic. She says it froze the wait list her son was on.

Now with the pandemic easing, parents are looking forward to finding the care they need for their kids.

"It's been a challenging year to try and work from home and have your children there for some of those months, it's all a blur, but you know in the end it's like, we knew things had to go back to normal and when they did what did that look like. Thank goodness we found care," Allman said.

Before sending your little ones off, experts say there are several factors parents should consider.

"Reading books, are they singing songs? Are they counting? Are they talking and having a good conversation with your child and getting down to their level? I think those are some of the key important pieces to look for when finding a child care provider," said Kelly Borchardt, Executive Director, Child Caring Inc.

Borchardt also says parents should do background checks.

If centers have had any issues, those can be found on the state's department of children and families website.

Borchardt also said, when you make that call to a daycare provider, pay close attention to who you're talking to.

If the person on the other end of the line is being difficult or not giving you the information you need, that's a red flag to look somewhere else