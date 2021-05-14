Flames engulfing cargo ship’s remains off Georgia coast

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. (AP) — A fire is burning inside the remains of an overturned cargo ship being dismantled on the Georgia coast. Sue Inman of the Altamaha Riverkeeper conservation group told The Associated Press she could see flames shooting from the open ends and the top of the Golden Ray on Friday afternoon as she watched from about 300 yards away. Inman said thick black smoke was filling the sky and loud several loud popping sounds could be heard from the shipwreck. She said a crew aboard a crane being used to dismantle the ship could be seen spraying the fire with hoses. A spokesman for the multiagency command in charge of the demolition did not immediately return phone and email messages. The Golden Ray capsized off St. Simons Island in September, 2019.