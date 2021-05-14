‘Foot soldiers’ of Birmingham to BLM: ‘Keep on keeping on’

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Hundreds of teenagers and adults helped change the world nearly 60 years ago by marching for civil rights in Birmingham, Alabama. Today, those same people have a message for people demonstrating against racial justice and police violence: Keep going. Charles Avery spent days in jail and lived with a conviction on his record for parading without a permit for decades, but he says he’d do it again given the chance. So would Myrna Jackson, who follows the Black Lives Matter movement closely. More than 1,600 people including Martin Luther King Jr. were arrested while demonstrating in Birmingham in the spring of 1963. The protests helped build support for the Civil Rights Act of 1964.