Hometown Conversations: Hmong Heritage in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - We sat down with members of La Crosse's Hmong community to makr the start of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

At four percent, people of Asian heritage-particularly the Hmong community-make up the largest ethnic minority group in La Crosse.

Because of that, longtime residents may have noticed more signage around town in the Hmong language.

WXOW's Dustin Luecke spoke to Andy Vang and Maichor Lee about that got their thoughts on teaching more about the language and culture of the Hmong Community in our latest Hometown Conversations.