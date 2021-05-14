Kirill the thrill: Russian rookie Kaprizov big boost to Wild

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild tried to keep a lid on the fanfare around Kirill Kaprizov’s arrival. Then he scored the game-winning goal in overtime of the season opener. The 24-year-old left wing from Russia has emerged as the consensus favorite for the Calder Trophy that goes to the NHL’s top rookie. He finished eighth in the league with 27 goals and led all first-year players with 51 points. Kaprizov set numerous Wild rookie records in just 55 games. He’ll be a key figure in their first-round playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights that begins Sunday.