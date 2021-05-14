La Crosse planning large item pickup May 17-28

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - If it's time to get rid of the old couch or other large items, city residents can do starting next week.

The City of La Crosse is offering large item clean-up from May 17-28. It happens on the city serviced recycling day.

Here are the guidelines for disposing of large items according to the city:

 There will be 1 collection per residential tax parcel on the city-serviced, scheduled, recycling collection day.

 Items shall not be set out more than 12 hours before collection and the property owner is responsible for removal of extra items left out once pickup is complete.

 Each collection is limited to 5 items and their counterparts, per tax parcel.

 Electronics and appliances cannot be placed for collection.

 Items cannot exceed 300 lbs.

 Items should be placed at your refuse & recycling collection point, otherwise they will not be collected.

 Mattresses and box springs shall be kept separate from other large items as they will be picked up by a different truck and recycled. If rain is in the forecast please cover mattresses and box springs so they remain dry.

If you have questions on specific items, please contact Harter’s Quick Clean-Up at 608-782-2082.