Lt. Gov. Barnes urges investment into water-centric education, cites PFAS

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes visited La Crosse on Friday afternoon to promote investments into Wisconsin's water education and research.

Accompanied by Sen. Brad Pfaff and Rep. Jill Billings, the members of government discussed plans to invest into the Freshwater Collaborative of Wisconsin.

Barnes, Pfaff, and Billings listened to the importance of water education at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in addition to discussion with Provost Betsy Morgan, River Studies Center Director Roger Haro, and UWL students.

Barnes urged the support of investment into water quality solutions as Gov. Evers' budget talks continue. Furthermore, the budget proposes a $9 million investment into the Freshwater Collaborative through 2023. The budget is currently under review by a Republican-controlled state legislature.

"We're talking about PFAS, nitrates, phosphorous, lead in parts of the state as well," said Barnes, "That's why it's also important to make the necessary investments. We can't look at this like spending, this is an investment, an investment into our future."

Information on the Freshwater Collaborative can be found here: https://freshwater.wisconsin.edu/