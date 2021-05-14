Marc Maron says Ambies honor long overdue for ‘WTF’ podcast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Marc Maron always believed his long-running podcast “WTF with Marc Maron” should have gotten more award recognition over the years. He’s interviewed numerous prominent figures from Robin Williams and Eddie Murphy to former President Barack Obama. Now, the podcast he started in his garage 12 years ago with producer Brendan McDonald will receive the Governors Award at the Podcast Academy’s first-ever Ambies awards. The show will be streamed Sunday on YouTube and Twitch from Los Angeles. The award recognizes a podcast or individual for their impact on the industry. “WTF” has had more than 1,200 guests appear on the show including Chris Rock, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Lawrence, Jerry Seinfeld, Bruce Springsteen and Kate Winslet.