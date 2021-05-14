Minnesota Update: Number of completed vaccinations rises by 31K

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WXOW) - Numbers released Friday from the Minnesota Department of Health show another 31,000 state residents have finished the COVID-19 vaccination process.

Overall, the figures show 2,260,019 people or 40.6 percent have completed the vaccination series according to the state's vaccination dashboard.

Among the total population, MDH said 2,694,297 persons, or 48.4 percent, have received a first dose of the vaccine.

MDH figures as of Wednesday, the data most recently available, show that 51.7 percent of all Houston County residents have received the first dose. 47 percent of the county's population is finished with the vaccine series. 95.6 percent of those 65 and over have had at least one dose of the vaccine according to MDH.

Winona County has had 46 percent of its population get at least one dose, while 41.9 percent have completed the vaccine series. 87.9 percent of those 65+ have had at least one dose of the vaccine.

Nine more people died from complications from COVID-19 in the past day according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

To date, a total of 7,283 people have died from COVID-19 in Minnesota, the Department reported. MDH said 4,387 of those who died were residents of long-term care or assisted living facilities.

State health officials also reported in its update there were 1,306 more people who have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota. The cases were tested through a combination of PCR and antigen tests.

Winona County had six new cases while Fillmore County reported four. Houston County saw two new cases. For a list of how many cases have been reported in each county click here.

A total of 592,750 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, including 42,141 health care workers, MDH said. Health officials said 41,753 of the state's cases were reported through positive antigen tests, rather than PCR tests, so they are considered "probable cases."

Health officials said 575,133 of those who tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota no longer need to be isolated.

MDH also reported that the total number of tests completed in the state is 9,625,323. The Department reported that about 4,158,571 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota, noting that some people get tested more than once.

MDH also said a total of 31,315 people have been hospitalized with COVID-19 in the state to date. This includes 6,371 patients who have been hospitalized in the ICU.